Over 233,000 get COVID-19 vaccine in Kyzylorda region

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM More than 233,000 people were vaccinated in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform reports.

Vaccination in the region started on February 1. As a result, more than 233,000 people were administered the 1st jab, more than 174,000 received the 2nd. Most of the vaccinated are teachers, health workers, law enforcement officers, public servants and students.

Notably, the region takes the lead in the vaccination rates. 130 out of the vaccinated contracted COVID-19.

There are 106 stationary and 37 mobile vaccination rooms.