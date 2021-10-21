Over 230 thousand given 1st jab of COVID-19 vaccine in W Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The first jab of COVID-19 vaccines has so far been administered to a total of 232,003 in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of West Kazakhstan region, 55.9% of the eligible population of the region has been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection. Of these, 210,053 are fully vaccinated.

Over the past day, 730 residents of the region have received the first jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccine, including 76 persons with chronic diseases.

61 people have contracted and 213 defeated the virus in the region in the past 24 hours. There has been a 12% drop in weekly COVID-19 cases.

As of now, 814 people are under out-patient treatment and 232 under hospital treatment, 20 of whom are in severe condition. The region has reported 38,490 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 31,497 in the region. The COVID-19 virus has so far killed 797 West Kazakhstan residents.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.