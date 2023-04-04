Go to the main site
    Over 23% Kazakhstanis lead healthy lifestyle – Health Ministry

    4 April 2023, 17:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Health Minister Azhar Giniyat spoke about the ongoing work on promoting a healthy lifestyle among the Kazakhstani population at a government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Giniyat, the share of Kazakhstanis leading a health lifestyle stood at 23.2% by the end of 2022.

    In her words, the budget for promoting a healthy lifestyle was cut four times compared to the pre-pandemic figures and is estimated at 512 million tenge, leading to a 10fold reduction in the number of measures on healthy lifestyle as well as the level of public awareness dropping from 67% in 2019 to 12% in 2022.

    The Kazak minister pointed out that the national project ‘Healthy Nation’ aimed at raising the public awareness and preventing non-communicable diseases is carried out. The project provides for increasing the share of people leading a healthy lifestyle, promoting mass sport, as well as measures aimed at reducing tobacco and alcohol consumption, obesity rate, and so on.

    In 2023, there will be held up to 1.4 million healthy lifestyle measures countrywide.

    Work is ongoing to implement the WHO initiatives ‘Healthy city’, ‘Healthy school’, ‘Healthy university’ to reduce non-communicable diseases.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development
