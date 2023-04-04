Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Over 23% Kazakhstanis lead healthy lifestyle – Health Ministry

Adlet Seilkhanov
4 April 2023, 17:12
Over 23% Kazakhstanis lead healthy lifestyle – Health Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Health Minister Azhar Giniyat spoke about the ongoing work on promoting a healthy lifestyle among the Kazakhstani population at a government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Giniyat, the share of Kazakhstanis leading a health lifestyle stood at 23.2% by the end of 2022.

In her words, the budget for promoting a healthy lifestyle was cut four times compared to the pre-pandemic figures and is estimated at 512 million tenge, leading to a 10fold reduction in the number of measures on healthy lifestyle as well as the level of public awareness dropping from 67% in 2019 to 12% in 2022.

The Kazak minister pointed out that the national project ‘Healthy Nation’ aimed at raising the public awareness and preventing non-communicable diseases is carried out. The project provides for increasing the share of people leading a healthy lifestyle, promoting mass sport, as well as measures aimed at reducing tobacco and alcohol consumption, obesity rate, and so on.

In 2023, there will be held up to 1.4 million healthy lifestyle measures countrywide.

Work is ongoing to implement the WHO initiatives ‘Healthy city’, ‘Healthy school’, ‘Healthy university’ to reduce non-communicable diseases.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023
Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023