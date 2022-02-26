Over 23,000 still treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 23,979 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 26 February, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 2,782 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while there are also 21,197 at-home COVID-19 patients in the country.

The number of critical COVID-19 patients has amounted to 183, 78 are in extremely severe condition and 70 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 455 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,301,708 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,265,248 people recovered from the novel coronavirus.



