Over $22bln invested in Kazakhstan economy in Jan-Sep 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a regular meeting of the Council on Investment Climate Improvement with the participation of the representatives of large foreign companies, diplomatic corps, central executive structures and Atameken Chamber, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Government.

Taking the floor, Alikhan Smailov noted that despite external challenges, Kazakhstan’s economy retained positive paces of growth and investment attractiveness in 2022. In particular, gross inflow of foreign investments into the country rose by 17.8% in 9 months of 2022 and made $22.1bln.

«Amid new economic reality, the Government of Kazakhstan continues to improve the conditions for foreign investors’ work. We provide constant support to business projects including fiscal and non-fiscal preferences and benefits,» he said.

Speaking on new instruments implemented in the country, the Prime Minister mentioned the Agreement on Investment Commitments, improved model contract and simplification of the process of conclusion of the Agreement on Investments.

According to him, another important aspect of improvement of Kazakhstan’s investment attractiveness is a predictable and transparent customs policy. He reminded of development of a new Tax Code to reboot the process of financial regulation. The new Tax Code aims at digitalization of the tax control procedure, transition to differentiated rates, stimulation of technological modernization, simplification of tax regimes etc.

The meeting participants discussed the elimination of administrative barriers for business, improvement of taxation, development of new technologies, the impact of global economic trend on Kazakhstan’s economy etc.

At the end of the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized the Government’s openness for discussions, recommendations and new projects aimed at ramping up mutually beneficial cooperation.

«We highly appreciate active participation of foreign partners and the diplomatic corps in improvement of Kazakhstan’s business climate. We are ready to provide support to the promising projects,» he noted.



