Over 222 thousand teens get vaccinated with Pfizer in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pfizer vaccine coverage figures have been issued by the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

As of today, the first shot of Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 222,327 teenagers and 16,081 pregnant women and 39,341 nursing mothers.

The second shot of the vaccine has been received by 74,178 teenagers, 5,182 pregnant women and 13,084 nursing mothers.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.

Over 8.9 million Kazakhstanis have so far received the first jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccines.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 442 cases of and 588 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



