Over 221 thou residents of Almaty rgn get COVID-19 booster shots

Adlet Seilkhanov
3 March 2022, 15:38
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - 221,973 residents of Almaty region have received a COVID-19 booster, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In total, 1,003,812 people or 83.7% of the population have been administered the first component of vaccines against COVID-19 and 905,360 or 75.5% both components in the region.

The first shot of Comirnaty vaccine has been given to 110,159 people, including 90,976 teenagers, 4,041 pregnant women, and 15,142 nursing mothers. The second shot of the vaccine has been administered to 76,070 people, including 62,525 teens, 2,958 pregnant women, and 10,587 nursing mothers.

Over the past two weeks, there has been a decline in COVID-19 cases from 0.1% to 0.02% in Almaty region. 15-20 infections are registered on a daily basis.

The region was COVID-19 cases drop by 27.4% from 378 to 121 between February 17 and March 2. It is now in the «green zone» for COVID-19.

Over the past day, Almaty region has registered 10 cases of COVID-19.

51.2% of the total infections have been recorded in people over 50 years old, 26.5% in those aged 30-49, and 22.1% in kids and teens - 22.1%.


