    Over 220,000 Almaty residents get revaccinated against COVID-19

    18 February 2022, 19:42

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Over 1,300 people got vaccinated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines in Almaty city in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The public health office of the city revealed that 1,335 Almaty residents were inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines in the past day. The second component was administered to 1,963 people. Starting from 1 February 2021 through 17 February 2022 1,130,119 people were vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. 1,083,956 people were fully immunized against COVID-19. Of these, 124,493 people are aged 60 or more.

    51,027 people got vaccinated with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, including 2,785 pregnant women, 11,175 nursing mothers and 37,069 teenagers.

    A total of 220,842 people got revaccinated in Almaty city.

    The health office added that there 119 vaccination rooms in the city.

    It bears to remind that 520 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection were reported in Almaty city on 17 February, including 40 symptomless cases.

    73 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the past day. Presently 834 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection at the city’s infectious facilities. There are 3,163 at-home care COVID-19 patients, 225 of them have no symptoms of the coronavirus infection.


