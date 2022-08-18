Qazaq TV
Over 22,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
18 August 2022 11:55

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of August 18, 2022, some 21,904 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

Of which 994 are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, while 20,910 are treated at home.

36 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 5 are in extremely critical condition, and 5 are on life support.


