    Over 214 thou people get COVID-19 booster shot in Almaty city

    16 February 2022, 14:50

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 214,372 people have received COVID-19 booster shots in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Over the past day, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been given to 1,205 and both jabs to 2,080 in the city.

    Since February 1, 2021, 1,127,582 citizens of Almaty have been administered one jab of vaccines against COVID-19 and 1,079,995 – both jabs. COVID-19 vaccines have been given to 124,443 persons aged over 60 years old.

    According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Almaty city, Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 49,952 people, including 2,648 pregnant women, 10,962 nursing women, and 36,342 teenagers, in the city.

    214,372 people have received COVID-19 booster shots in Almaty city.

    580 fresh cases of COVID-19, including 534 symptomatic and 46 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in the city over the past day. 160 people have been discharged from and 72 admitted to the hospitals in the city.

    932 citizens of Almaty, 50 of whom are kids, are receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 78 Almaty citizens with COVID-19 are in intensive care units, 20 - on artificial lung ventilation, 24 - on non-invasive artificial lung ventilation, and 18 - on high flow oxygen devices.

    3,668 coronavirus patients, including 3,431 with mild and moderate symptoms and 237 with no symptoms, are under home observation in the city.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
