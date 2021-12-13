Over 21 thou people get Pfizer vaccine in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 21,559 Almaty citizens, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Almaty city, Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 21,559 people, including 1,257 pregnant women, 4,344 nursing women, and 15,958 teenagers, in the city.

Over the past day, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been given to 409 and both jabs to 604 in the city.

Since February 1, 2021, 1,055,309 citizens of Almaty have been administered one jab of vaccines against COVID-19 and 987,893 – both jabs. COVID-19 vaccines have been given to 122,852 persons aged over 60 years old.

According to Almaty city’s health office, 14 fresh cases of COVID-19, including 12 symptomatic and two asymptomatic ones, have been reported in the city over the past day. Five people have been discharged from and 13 admitted to the hospitals in the city.

205 citizens of Almaty, five of whom are kids, are receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 36 Almaty citizens with COVID-19 are in intensive care units, 13 - on artificial lung ventilation, 12 - on non-invasive artificial lung ventilation, and five - on high flow oxygen devices.

393 coronavirus patients, including 387 with mild and moderate symptoms and six with no symptoms, are under home observation in the city.



