Over 207,000 inoculated against COVID-19 in Almaty region

Kudrenok Tatyana
24 May 2021, 14:32
TALDYRKOGAN. KAZINFORM – 207,850 doses of the first component of vaccine against the coronavirus infection have been delivered to Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Of these, 2,000 doses are of QazVac vaccine, 22,000 – HayatVax, 183,850 – Sputnik V. 145,210 doses of the second component of the vaccine against COVID-19 have also been supplied, including 2,000 doses of QazVac vaccine and 143,210 – of Sputnik V.

207,211 people have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine and 113,983 – with the second component. Among those vaccinated, 8,932 are civil servants, 19,661 – healthcare workers, 30,302 – teachers, and others.

As of May 24, 25,381 cases of the coronavirus infection have been confirmed in the region. Of those, 15,816 are with symptoms of COVID-19. In the past 24 hours, Almaty region has reported 104 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, including 63 with symptoms and 41 symptomless cases.

At this point Almaty region is in the ‘green’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

22,821 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the region so far.

Recall that the vaccintion campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination capaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.
