Over 202 thou receive COVID-19 vaccines in Almaty since start of vaccination

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 202,574 people received vaccines against COVID-19 in Almaty city from February 1 to April 28, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A total of 1,092,757 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of April 29, including 202,574 people in Almaty city. 2,016 have received the domestic QazVac COVID-19 vaccine the country rolled out on April 26. The QazVac inactivated vaccine is given in two stages with 21 days between the shots.

According to Farida Agibayeva, head doctor of the city’s clinic No.8, 8,468 people were inoculated against COVID-19 in Almaty city on April 28, including 316 with the domestic vaccine. 202,574 people received vaccines against COVID-19 in the city from February 1 to April 28.

The city is to receive 6,000 doses of the homemade QazVac vaccine. The eight tranche of 57,895 Sputnik V vaccine doses has arrived in Almaty city.



