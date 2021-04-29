Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Over 202 thou receive COVID-19 vaccines in Almaty since start of vaccination

    29 April 2021, 21:42

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 202,574 people received vaccines against COVID-19 in Almaty city from February 1 to April 28, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    A total of 1,092,757 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of April 29, including 202,574 people in Almaty city. 2,016 have received the domestic QazVac COVID-19 vaccine the country rolled out on April 26. The QazVac inactivated vaccine is given in two stages with 21 days between the shots.

    According to Farida Agibayeva, head doctor of the city’s clinic No.8, 8,468 people were inoculated against COVID-19 in Almaty city on April 28, including 316 with the domestic vaccine. 202,574 people received vaccines against COVID-19 in the city from February 1 to April 28.

    The city is to receive 6,000 doses of the homemade QazVac vaccine. The eight tranche of 57,895 Sputnik V vaccine doses has arrived in Almaty city.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Japan's fertility rate drops for 7th straight year in 2022
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region