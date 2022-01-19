Over 202,000 teens get fully vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19 has updated the figures on vaccination of teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mothers, Kazinform reports.

According to the commission, as of January 18, 482,873 people got inoculated with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine, while the second dose was given to 250,158 people in Kazakhstan.

379,328 teenagers, 25,464 pregnant women, and 65,337 nursing mothers were vaccinated with the 1st component of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The second component of Pfizer vaccine was administered to 202,481 teenagers, 12,772 pregnant women and 34,894 nursing mothers.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.



