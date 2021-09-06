Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Over 201,000 get COVID-19 vaccine 1st jab in Atyrau rgn

    6 September 2021, 21:48

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Over 201,000 people in Atyrau region got the 1st jab of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 150,000 were fully vaccinated, Kazinform reports.

    Over the weekend 1,891 locals were administered the 1st jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Since February 1, 201,618 locals were vaccinated against COVID-19, while 149,238 completed the vaccination cycle.

    There are 59 vaccination rooms in the region, the healthcare department of the region reports.

    For more details contact 98 02 92.

    As earlier reported, coronavirus cases are decreasing in Atyrau region. Over the past 24 hours 120 more were tested positive for coronavirus, while 601 recovered.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports