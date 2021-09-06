Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 201,000 get COVID-19 vaccine 1st jab in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 September 2021, 21:48
Over 201,000 get COVID-19 vaccine 1st jab in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Over 201,000 people in Atyrau region got the 1st jab of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 150,000 were fully vaccinated, Kazinform reports.

Over the weekend 1,891 locals were administered the 1st jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Since February 1, 201,618 locals were vaccinated against COVID-19, while 149,238 completed the vaccination cycle.

There are 59 vaccination rooms in the region, the healthcare department of the region reports.

For more details contact 98 02 92.

As earlier reported, coronavirus cases are decreasing in Atyrau region. Over the past 24 hours 120 more were tested positive for coronavirus, while 601 recovered.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden