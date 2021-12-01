Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 200 women get vaccinated with Pfizer in Atyrau region

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 December 2021, 12:34
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 222 pregnant women and nursing mothers have been vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

In total, 396 people have been inoculated with Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region, according to the press service of the health office of the region. Of 396, 13 are pregnant women, 209 are nursing mothers and 174 are teenagers aged 12-18.

All teenagers get vaccinated with the written consent of their parents.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare   Pfizer  
