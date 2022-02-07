Over 200 treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 222 people are treated for the coronavirus infection at infectious facilities of Atyrau region. 32 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the region in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the healthcare department of Atyrau region, 32 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Of 32, 19 fresh infections were confirmed in the city Atyrau alone.

20 COVID-19 patients had corresponding symptoms of the virus, while 12 had no symptoms at all. 496 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past day.

There are 3,248 at-home COVID-19 patients in the region, while 222 more are treated at the regional infectious facilities.

Presently, Atyrau region remains in the ‘red’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.



