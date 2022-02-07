Go to the main site
    Over 200 treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities in Atyrau region

    7 February 2022, 13:11

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 222 people are treated for the coronavirus infection at infectious facilities of Atyrau region. 32 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the region in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the healthcare department of Atyrau region, 32 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Of 32, 19 fresh infections were confirmed in the city Atyrau alone.

    20 COVID-19 patients had corresponding symptoms of the virus, while 12 had no symptoms at all. 496 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past day.

    There are 3,248 at-home COVID-19 patients in the region, while 222 more are treated at the regional infectious facilities.

    Presently, Atyrau region remains in the ‘red’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Healthcare
