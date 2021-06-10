Over 200 test positive for COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of daily infections registered in the Kazakh capital has been gradually decreasing, chief state sanitary officer of Nur-Sultan city Sarkhat Beissenova said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the press briefing at the city administration, Ms Beissenova praised measures taken citywide to reduce the number of fresh COVID-19 cases.

However, in her words, despite fewer fresh COVID-19 cases the number is still alarming and the epidemiological situation remains tense. «The city is still in the ‘red zone’ [in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection],» she stressed.

It was noted that residents of Nur-Sultan city continue to visit places of mass gatherings and do not observe the restrictions in place.

According to Ms Beissenova, the Kazakh capital logs from 70 to 222 new COVID-19 cases on a daily basis.

«Since the beginning of this year the city has reported over 38,000 COVID-19 cases and 57,390 infections since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. In the past week alone 1,263 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the city that is 18% less than the week before,» she said.

Lower COVID-19 figures, according to the chief state sanitary officer of Nur-Sultan, are thanks to the ongoing vaccination campaign.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Nur-Sultan has added 222 new COVID-19 cases.