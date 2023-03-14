Go to the main site
    Over 200 streets to be repaired in Almaty this year

    14 March 2023, 13:12

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty city approved the road maintenance plan for 2023. As per the plan, over 200 streets will be repaired this year, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the city administration.

    Some 20 billion tenge will be earmarked from the city budget to this end.

    Repair works of 200km-long streets will commence in April and are expected to finish by the end of summer. Reconstruction of some streets may take longer and end in November.

    30 km of new roads will be constructed in six microdistricts of the city. They will be put into service in 2023-2024.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

