Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Over 200 streets to be repaired in Almaty this year

14 March 2023, 13:12
Over 200 streets to be repaired in Almaty this year

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty city approved the road maintenance plan for 2023. As per the plan, over 200 streets will be repaired this year, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the city administration.

Some 20 billion tenge will be earmarked from the city budget to this end.

Repair works of 200km-long streets will commence in April and are expected to finish by the end of summer. Reconstruction of some streets may take longer and end in November.

30 km of new roads will be constructed in six microdistricts of the city. They will be put into service in 2023-2024.


Related news
Türkiye on track to complete first nuclear power plant this year
Earthquake recorded south of Almaty
Cold snap predicted in Almaty tonight
Теги:
Read also
Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
Earthquake recorded south of Almaty
Cold snap predicted in Almaty tonight
Director of Almaty Olympic training centre named
Meiirzhan Otynshiyev elected Chairman of Almaty maslikhat
Quake recorded 580 km away from Almaty in territory of China
7 pupils taken to hospital after student releases pepper spray in school in Almaty
Earthquake hits Kyrgyz-Tajik border
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap

News