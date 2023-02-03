Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 200 people evacuated from flood-hit areas of Turkistan region

3 February 2023, 07:58
TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM 204 people including 111 children have been evacuated from the flood-hit households in Karnak village, Sauran and Baidibek districts of Turkistan region, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Emergencies.

Water pumping works are underway in five settlements - Shayan and Shakpak villages in Baidibek district, Shaga village in Sauran district, Sholakkorgan village of Sozak district and Arys town.

13,000 sandbags were laid to prevent further flooding of households. 430 employees of the ministry of emergencies, ministry of defense and local executive authorities, 70 specialized vehicles are involved in this work.

A republican and a regional operational headquarters are operating. Hot line services have been launched.

According to Kazhydromet, precipitation (rain and snow), temperatures increase, intensive snow melting, rise in the rivers’ water level are forecast today.

Six streets and 48 households were flooded in Baidibek, Ordabasy and Sauran districts of the region due to heavy precipitation.

Minister of Emergencies Yuri Ilyin is to leave for Turkistan region. Meanwhile, governor of the region Darkhan Satybaldy held an extraordinary meeting on liquidation of the situation and visited the flood-hit settlements.


