Over 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

6 January 2023, 08:52
Over 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 211 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare said.

A total of 2,589 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection today. Of them, 283 people are receving hospital treatment, and 2,306 are at home care.

The condition of 12 patients is estimated as serious. Five patients are critically ill, and three more are on life support.


