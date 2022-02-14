Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Over 200 COVID-19 persons violated quarantine in Mangistau rgn

    14 February 2022, 18:10

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM Over 200 diagnosed with COVID-19 in Mangistau region who tried to enter public places were detected by the Ashyq application, head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department Gaziz Naduyev said.

    Since the beginning of the year 209 people with Status Red/Yellow were detected in the region. most of them posed a threat of spreading coronavirus trying to get food outlets, consumer service centres, hotels and trade centres. Some of them visited several facilities. The quarantine violators were fined.

    For the past 24 hours there were reported 5 new CIVID-19 cases. 45 recovered.

    As stated there, 214,288 were administered the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 192,716 were fully vaccinated.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Mangistau region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand