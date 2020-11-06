Over 200 Akmola region schoolchildren win at Al-Farabi Int’l Olympiad

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Over 240 schoolchildren from Akmola region have become winners of the International Olympiad named after Al-Farabi, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional administration.

The Grade 10 schoolchildren competed in Maths, Physics, Biology, Chemistry and Geography at the Olympiad organized by the Daryn Scientific and Practical Center and dated to the 1150th anniversary of the great thinker, scientists and philosopher, Abu Nasr Al-Farabi.

524 schoolchildren represented Akmola region at the event and 51 of them took the first prize, 78 – the second prize and 117 – the third prize.

Last year two schoolchildren from Akmola region were granted educational grants by the organizers of the Olympiad to study at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.