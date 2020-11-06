Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Over 200 Akmola region schoolchildren win at Al-Farabi Int’l Olympiad

    6 November 2020, 11:19

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Over 240 schoolchildren from Akmola region have become winners of the International Olympiad named after Al-Farabi, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional administration.

    The Grade 10 schoolchildren competed in Maths, Physics, Biology, Chemistry and Geography at the Olympiad organized by the Daryn Scientific and Practical Center and dated to the 1150th anniversary of the great thinker, scientists and philosopher, Abu Nasr Al-Farabi.

    524 schoolchildren represented Akmola region at the event and 51 of them took the first prize, 78 – the second prize and 117 – the third prize.

    Last year two schoolchildren from Akmola region were granted educational grants by the organizers of the Olympiad to study at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Education Al-Farabi 1150 Years
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    Kazakhstan to commission 800,000 studying seats by 2026
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    MBRSG organizes internship programme for Kazakh Master students
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    5 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023