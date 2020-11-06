Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Over 200 Akmola region schoolchildren win at Al-Farabi Int’l Olympiad

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 November 2020, 11:19
Over 200 Akmola region schoolchildren win at Al-Farabi Int’l Olympiad

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Over 240 schoolchildren from Akmola region have become winners of the International Olympiad named after Al-Farabi, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional administration.

The Grade 10 schoolchildren competed in Maths, Physics, Biology, Chemistry and Geography at the Olympiad organized by the Daryn Scientific and Practical Center and dated to the 1150th anniversary of the great thinker, scientists and philosopher, Abu Nasr Al-Farabi.

524 schoolchildren represented Akmola region at the event and 51 of them took the first prize, 78 – the second prize and 117 – the third prize.

Last year two schoolchildren from Akmola region were granted educational grants by the organizers of the Olympiad to study at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Education    Al-Farabi 1150 Years  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed