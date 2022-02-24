Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 200,000 receive COVID-19 booster shots in Almaty region

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 February 2022, 14:15
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Over 200,000 receive COVID-19 booster shots in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

210, 943 people were revaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty region, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports. 202,313 of them were given QazCovid-in and Sinopharm VeroCell, while 8,630 were administered Pfizer vaccine.

Besides, vaccination campaign continues in the region.

There are 318 medical, 76 stationary and 17 mobile vaccination sites.

As of today, 996,182 people or 83% of the contingent received the 1st shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, 896,012 or 74.7% of adults eligible for vaccination received both shots.
102,355 people were given the Pfizer vaccine, including 84,225 teens, 3,918 pregnant women and 14,212 breastfeeding moms.


