NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 20 thousand teens have been given the COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of November 22, 2021, 27,554 kids, breastfeeding and expectant mothers have been immunized against COVID-19.

According to the Kazakh health ministry, so far, 20,381 teenagers, 2,499 pregnant women, and 4,674 nursing mothers have been inoculated.