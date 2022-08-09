Qazaq TV
Over 20 thou student places to be created in Nur-Sultan this academic year
9 August 2022 16:20

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 11 schools with up to 20 thousand places are to be opened in Nur-Sultan in the new academic year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Another 11 schools are set to be opened this academic year. These education facilities will allow to create over 20 thousand student places. Given a shortage of student places, construction of schools has been increased considerably in line with the task of the Head of State. In just three years, 34 schools have been constructed in the capital. It allowed over 70 thousand places to be created,» posted Altai Kulginov, Nur-Sultan Mayor, on his Instagram account.

According to him, education facilities are under construction in all districts of the city.

Kulginov went on to add that private funds are also being attracted to construct schools.

«A meeting was held with the officials of Emirates Global Education Group, which is constructing the Sabis international school and kindergarten at their own expense. This will allow to create 3,200 student places. The school is set to be opened next year,» added the mayor.


