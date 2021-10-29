Go to the main site
    Over 20 pregnant women, 74 kids treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau

    29 October 2021, 10:24

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 20 pregnant women and 74 children are being treated for the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the healthcare department of Atyrau region, presently 24 expectant mothers are receiving treatment for COVID-19. Of these, 15 are staying at the regional infectious facilities, while 9 are being treated at home.

    74 children have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection. Two of them are being treated at the regional infectious facilities, while the rest are receiving an outpatient treatment.

    Earlier it was reported that the region had reported 27 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.

    It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign started in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to be vaccinated against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination for all eligible citizens of Kazakhstan kicked off on April 2, 2021.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

