Over 20 people injured in road accident in Sri Lanka

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
5 May 2023, 19:45
Over 20 people injured in road accident in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO. KAZINFORM Over 20 people were injured on Friday morning when two buses collided on the Colombo-Kandy main road, one of Sri Lanka's busiest roads, the police said.

Police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said a privately owned bus, traveling from Kandy to Negombo and a state-owned bus heading to Muthur from Colombo crashed head-on about 50 km away from Colombo, Xinhua reports.

The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital and the police were conducting further investigations.

Road accidents are common in Sri Lanka, especially when it's raining.

The meteorology department has warned of rainy weather in the coming days.

Some 19,740 road accidents were reported in Sri Lanka in 2022, killing 2,485 people, according to the police.


