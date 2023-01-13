Over 20 laws to be revised following invalidation of Law on Elbasy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM More than 20 laws regulating the status and duties of the First President of Kazakshtan – Elbasy will be revised, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Minister of Justice Azamat Yeskarayev, these laws will be analysed routinely. He said it after a joint meeting of the Parliament chambers in Astana today.

«We need to audit the norms of legislation, where the merits of Elbasy are mentioned. In my opinion, after the audit it will be necessary to raise the issue of invalidity of these articles,» Majilis deputy Yerlan Sairov says.

At today’s joint session of the Parliament, in the first and second readings, the deputies passed the Law «On annulling the Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan «On the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy».



