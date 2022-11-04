Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 20 Kazakhstani companies to showcase goods at CIIE

4 November 2022, 19:09
BEIJING. KAZINFORM Over 20 Kazakhstani companies take part in the 2022 China International Import Expo to be held between November 5-10 in Shanghai, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The country’s exhibition area at the CIIE makes some 300 square meters.

In 2021 the agricultural goods turnover between Kazakhstan and China hit USD 755 mln, for the past 8 months it reached USD 600 mln. Over 1,100 companies of Kazakhstan are eligible to export goods to China.

This year Kazakhstan will take part in the online country exhibition during the expo.

The CIIE will bring together companies and organizations from 145 states and regions of the world.

The first expo took place in 2018 in Shanghai.


News