Over 20 coronavirus patients in critical condition

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
13 April 2022, 09:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of April 13, some 1,946 people are being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

191 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, and 1,755 are treated at home. 22 patients are in the critical condition, 2 in extremely critical condition, while 5 are on life support.

As of today, April 13, Kazakhstan remains in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan logged 12 more coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours.


