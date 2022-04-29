Go to the main site
    Over 20,000 to start school in Mangistau region in 2022

    29 April 2022, 09:27

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM «20,030 children are expected to start school this year in Mangistau region,» deputy head of the regional education department Gulmira Mamyeva said.

    «As of today, the applications of 6,900 kids were submitted to schools. Out of 6,900, 6,326 will study at schools with Kazakh as the language of instruction. 127,642 children in the region attend extended learning centres. 69,858 of them study at out-of-school education facilities, 57,785 attend school sections, and 3,457 after-school programs,» she said.

    As stated there, in 2021 the schoolchildren’s art centre opened in Karakiya district. «This year it is planned to unveil four more children’s centres in the region. Besides, the palace of schoolchildren is being built in Aktau city,» she resumed.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

