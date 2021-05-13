Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 20,000 get both components of COVID-19 vaccine in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 May 2021, 17:41
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Vaccination campaign is in full swing in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional healthcare department, 58,670 people got the first component of the COVID-19 vaccine as of May 13. 20,294 people got both doses of the vaccine in the region. Domestic QazVac, Russia’s Sputnik V and Hayat-Vax based on Chinese technology are available in North Kazakhstan region.

32 vaccination centers, including the mobile ones, function in the city of Petropavlovsk.

Locals urge all Kazakhstanis to get the anti-COVID-19 vaccine as it is the only way to beat the virus.

Meanwhile, 35 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in the region in the past 24 hours, that is 2.3 more than the previous day,

Of 35, 21 fresh infections were reported in Petropavlovsk city. 3 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Taiynshin district, 2 – in Mamlyut district, 2 – in Akzhar district, 2 – in Aiyrtau district, two – in Zhumabayev district, 1 – in Akkaiyn district, 1 – in Zhambyl district and 1 – in Timiryazev district.

In total, four regional laboratories have carried out 1,059 PCR tests in the past day.

The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the region stands at 14,242.

Currently North Kazakhstan region is in the ‘green’ zone in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Recall that the vaccintion campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination capaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.
