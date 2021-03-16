Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

Over 2 thou people now vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 March 2021, 19:15
Over 2 thou people now vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 2 thousand residents of Atyrau region have so far been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the region’s health office, the first 1,000 residents were given the COVID-19 vaccine in February.

Atyrau region kicked off the second stage of the vaccination on March 9, 2021, as soon as the delivery of another batch of Russia’s COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccines.

Notably, a total of 1,095 residents, including 721 teachers, 344 health workers, 29 civil servants, and one law enforcement official, were given the first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden