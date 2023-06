Over 2 mln receive COVID-19 booster shots

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,083,958 people were revaccinated against COVID-19 as of February 12, 2022, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

Over 364,000 teens were fully vaccinated against coronavirus with the Pfizer vaccine. Out of which 144,211 are health workers, 293,399 are people aged 60 and older.