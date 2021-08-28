Go to the main site
    Over 2 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

    28 August 2021, 12:44

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM More than 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Thursday, with over 889 million people in the country fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, a health official said Friday.

    Continuous efforts will be made to advance the mass vaccination campaign, Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission (NHC), told a press conference, while warning against any slackness among the public in personal protection, Xinhua reports.

    China has extended its mass vaccination program to minors between 12 and 17, with more than 124 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered among the age group as of Thursday, said Wu Liangyou, deputy head of the NHC's disease control and prevention division.

    A total of 1.07 billion people in China have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, including those who have only received one dose of the jab, covering 76 percent of the country's population, NHC figures showed.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

