Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Over 2,800 guns stolen amid riots

    14 March 2022, 11:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Over 2,800 guns were stolen amid the mass riots,» Kazakh Interior Ministry Marat Akhmetzhanov said at today’s plenary session of the Majilis.

    Over 2,800 guns were stolen amid the mass riots.

    He added that stores and other business facilities were robbed.

    «1,700 citizens and business entities suffered as a result of riots. The damage cost over KZT 100 bln,» Akhmetzhanov told the sitting underway in Nur-Sultan.

    As earlier reported, Kazakh Prosecutor General Berik Assylov told about the progress of investigation of January events.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Almaty Business, companies 2022 state of emergency
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region