Over 2,800 guns stolen amid riots

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Over 2,800 guns were stolen amid the mass riots,» Kazakh Interior Ministry Marat Akhmetzhanov said at today’s plenary session of the Majilis.

Over 2,800 guns were stolen amid the mass riots.

He added that stores and other business facilities were robbed.

«1,700 citizens and business entities suffered as a result of riots. The damage cost over KZT 100 bln,» Akhmetzhanov told the sitting underway in Nur-Sultan.

As earlier reported, Kazakh Prosecutor General Berik Assylov told about the progress of investigation of January events.



