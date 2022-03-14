Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Over 2,800 guns stolen amid riots

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
14 March 2022, 11:34
Over 2,800 guns stolen amid riots

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Over 2,800 guns were stolen amid the mass riots,» Kazakh Interior Ministry Marat Akhmetzhanov said at today’s plenary session of the Majilis.

Over 2,800 guns were stolen amid the mass riots.

He added that stores and other business facilities were robbed.

«1,700 citizens and business entities suffered as a result of riots. The damage cost over KZT 100 bln,» Akhmetzhanov told the sitting underway in Nur-Sultan.

As earlier reported, Kazakh Prosecutor General Berik Assylov told about the progress of investigation of January events.


Almaty   Business, companies   2022 state of emergency  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital