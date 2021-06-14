Go to the main site
    Over 2.7 thou people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty in 24 hrs

    14 June 2021, 13:39

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 2,715 people have been given COVID-19 vaccines in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Almaty city’s health office, 96 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, including 74 symptomatic and 22 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in the city in the past 24 hours. Six people have been discharged from and 37 admitted to the city’s hospitals.

    826 Almaty citizens receive treatment for COVID-19 at infectious diseases hospitals. 72 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units, eight - on artificial lung ventilation, 26 - on non-invasive ventilation, and 23 - on high flow oxygen devices in the city.

    1,075 COVID-19 patients, including 868 with mild and moderate COVID-19 and 207 with asymptomatic COVID-19, are under home observation in Almaty.

    COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered to a total of 340,701 Almaty citizens, including 2,715 in the past 24 hours.

    211 COVID-19 vaccination centers at medical facilities, schools, culture, sports facilities as well as at markets and trading and entertaining centers operate in the city, with 304 vaccination teams and 1,257 workers deployed.

    A tranche of 46 thousand doses of the Chinese Sinovac Biotech’s CoronaVac vaccine, comprising both components, has been delivered to the Health Office of Almaty city on June 10.

    The city has stockpiles of first vaccine components in the amount of 40,699 doses, and second components – 98,022 doses.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

