    Over 2,600 recovered from COVID in 24 hr

    22 September 2022, 08:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 1,712 more people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reports.

    26 recovered in Astana, 424 in Almaty, 500 in Akmola region, 187 in Aktobe region, 403 in Atyrau region, 3 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Abai region, 18 in Zhambyl region, 351 in West Kazakhstan, 17 in Karaganda region, 11 in Ulytau region, 382 in Kostanay region, 4 in Mangistau region, 325 in Pavlodar region, 20 in North Kazakhstan. As a result, the number of recovered rose to 1,370,531.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

