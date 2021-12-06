Over 2,600 people revaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty rgn

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – 2,624 people have been revaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The revaccination campaign against COVID-19 started on November 22 in Almaty region. As the sanitary epidemiological control department of Almaty region said the first stage of revaccination will cover the groups at risk such as health workers, teachers, personnel of medical and social facilities, security officials, and persons over 60 years old. People with a negative result for antibody tests are also given a booster shot.

As of today, in total, 2,624 people, including 2,119 health workers, 109 teachers, seven security officials, 54 persons over 60, and 318 people with a negative antibody test result.



