    Over 2.5M died from drowning over last decade: WHO

    28 July 2023, 08:27

    LONDON. KAZINFORM More than 2.5 million people around the world died from drowning over the last decade, with an «alarming» 90% of these fatalities occurring in low- and middle-income countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) said, Anadolu Agency reported.

    In a report, published on the occasion of the World Drowning Prevention Day on July 25, the WHO said that drowning is an «underappreciated but lethal public health issue.»

    «Across all age groups, children aged 1–4 years and 5–9 years experience the highest drowning rates, highlighting the need for immediate action to protect future generations,» said the report.

    Pointing out the importance of investments to prevent further casualties, the WHO said that by 2050, an increased global investment could save the lives of over 774,000 children, prevent close to 1 million non-fatal child drownings, and avert severe and life-limiting injuries for 178,000 drowning victims, according to its new investment case.

    «By implementing effective preventive measures, increasing investments, and promoting awareness, we can save countless lives,» WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, and asked countries and partners to join hands to make drowning prevention a global priority.«

    In May, the World Health Assembly (WHA) adopted its first-ever resolution on drowning prevention.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

