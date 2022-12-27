Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 2,500 treated for COVID in Kazakhstan

27 December 2022, 08:41
ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of December 27 some 2,560 people are being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

326 of them are staying in the hospitals, while 2,237 are treated at home.

9 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 8 in extremely critical condition, and 3 are on life support.

175 more coronavirus cases were recorded countrywide last day.


