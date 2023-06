Over 2,500 people getting treatment for coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,510 Kazakhstanis are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection as of July 10, 2022, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread.

291 patients are in hospitals, and 2,219 are at home care.

14 patients are in severe condition.