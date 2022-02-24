Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    Over 2,500 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in one day

    24 February 2022, 09:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,566 people made full recovery from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the last day, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    Pavlodar region logged in the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries at 488. Coming in second is Shymkent city with 426 COVID-19 recoveries. Almaty city rounds out the top 3 with 405 COVID-19 recoveries.

    250 people beat the coronavirus infection in Akmola region, 222 in Almaty region, 182 in North Kazakhstan region, 119 in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 102 in West Kazakhstan region, 79 in Aktobe region, 78 in Kostanay region, 66 in Karaganda region, 44 in Atyrau region, 36 in Zhambyl region, 26 in Mangistau region, 22 in East Kazakhstan region, 11 in Kyzylorda region, and 10 in Turkestan region.

    Nationwide, 1,261,996 people recovered from COVID-19 since the start of the global pandemic.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    4 Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
    5 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana