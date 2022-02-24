Over 2,500 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in one day

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 February 2022, 09:08
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,566 people made full recovery from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the last day, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

Pavlodar region logged in the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries at 488. Coming in second is Shymkent city with 426 COVID-19 recoveries. Almaty city rounds out the top 3 with 405 COVID-19 recoveries.

250 people beat the coronavirus infection in Akmola region, 222 in Almaty region, 182 in North Kazakhstan region, 119 in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 102 in West Kazakhstan region, 79 in Aktobe region, 78 in Kostanay region, 66 in Karaganda region, 44 in Atyrau region, 36 in Zhambyl region, 26 in Mangistau region, 22 in East Kazakhstan region, 11 in Kyzylorda region, and 10 in Turkestan region.

Nationwide, 1,261,996 people recovered from COVID-19 since the start of the global pandemic.


